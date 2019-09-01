Mercadolibre (MELI) Shareholder Cumberland Advisors Trimmed Its Holding; Highvista Strategies Has Decreased Realpage (RP) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, down from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $63.67. About 352,435 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $594.01. About 281,798 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Must-See Earnings Charts This Week – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MercadoLibre’s Hot Growth Streak Helps Stock Hit Record Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear of the Day: MercadoLibre (MELI) – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MercadoLibre Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08 billion and $288.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWC) by 35,710 shares to 237,400 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XAR) by 6,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 (MDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc holds 139,694 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Cap Rech Glob Investors, a California-based fund reported 2.74 million shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Brown Mngmt Ltd holds 52,369 shares. Dsam (London) Limited invested in 2.38% or 32,478 shares. Davenport And Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.44% or 69,824 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus reported 0% stake. 2,315 were accumulated by Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Co. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 55,855 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp holds 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 43,154 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 19,137 shares. 3,346 are owned by Texas Yale Capital. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp owns 0.37% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 26,200 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc accumulated 4,167 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,868 are owned by Lpl Fin Lc. Parametrica Management Ltd reported 3,508 shares. 85,139 are owned by Marsico Cap Llc. 490,207 are held by Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp. Vanguard accumulated 7.06 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 52,601 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.49 million shares. 467 are held by Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc). The New York-based Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.7% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Fiera Cap Corp holds 58,247 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Gru has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Timpani Capital Management Limited has invested 2.24% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Dorsey Whitney Limited Liability Company owns 4,622 shares.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy in August – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is RealPage, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/24/2019 – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.