Mercadolibre (MELI) Shareholder Cumberland Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $304,200 as Market Value Rose; Macquarie Group LTD Maintains Stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE)

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.67% or $26.79 during the last trading session, reaching $601.04. About 566,021 shares traded or 7.31% up from the average. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 83,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 680,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.56M, up from 597,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56. About 603,692 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT); 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – UniQure 1Q EPS 59c; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PRICING OF OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 30/04/2018 – UniQure IND Filing for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease Expected in 2H of 2018; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American A; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH) Be on Your Investing Radar? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, MELI – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ETFs in Focus on PayPal’s (PYPL) Mixed Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, HAS – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear of the Day: MercadoLibre (MELI) – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Sandler Mngmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 4,180 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Liability Com reported 208,798 shares. Majedie Asset Management Limited has invested 0.44% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Brinker Capital owns 0.05% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 2,829 shares. Advisory Network Limited reported 61 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 66,100 shares. Uss Limited accumulated 0.28% or 49,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Pittenger And Anderson accumulated 2,600 shares. Foxhaven Asset Lp invested in 7.83% or 305,926 shares. Sands Management Ltd Llc accumulated 305,498 shares. Reliance Co Of Delaware has 0.04% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Fdx Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 937 shares.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.92 million for 536.64 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08 billion and $288.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (ILF) by 33,140 shares to 160,300 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (EWG) by 19,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech (XBI).

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,100 shares to 198,775 shares, valued at $20.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 2.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,400 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.