Mercadolibre (MELI) Shareholder Cumberland Advisors Decreased Its Position; Criteo S A (CRTO) Position Boosted by Black Creek Investment Management Inc

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $6.54 during the last trading session, reaching $633.52. About 207,503 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 419,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.89 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. It closed at $17.74 lastly. It is down 24.01% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Criteo’s decision to removes its CEO happened just a day before it was publicly announced:; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 896,961 shares to 4.18 million shares, valued at $224.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varex Imaging Corp by 296,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56M shares, and cut its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation accumulated 103,085 shares. Citadel Ltd Com holds 817,434 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Leonard Green And Prns Ltd Partnership owns 60,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 51,102 were reported by Axa. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 36,192 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated owns 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 341,299 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 6,025 shares in its portfolio. Value Advisers Ltd holds 4.13M shares. J Goldman And Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership reported 18,000 shares stake. Barclays Plc holds 133,346 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 22,099 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rice Hall James Associates Limited Liability Corporation has 0.98% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 1.52M shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 0.01% or 44,600 shares. S Squared Technologies Lc invested in 125,898 shares.

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08B and $288.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IYT) by 11,080 shares to 87,490 shares, valued at $16.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Biotech (XBI) by 23,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (EWG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Lc reported 0.44% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 470,381 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Management Ltd Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Adirondack Tru holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0.27% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 977 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation invested in 6 shares. Bluemar Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.91% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 10 shares. Avalon Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Nomura holds 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 757 shares. Fiera Capital invested in 0.2% or 102,335 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability accumulated 476 shares. Jericho Cap Asset Mgmt LP owns 215,000 shares or 4.94% of their US portfolio. Blair William & Il reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.81 million for 565.64 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.