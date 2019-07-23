Mercadolibre (MELI) Shareholder Cumberland Advisors Cut Stake; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Increased Lazard LTD (LAZ) Position by $350,928

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $634.83. About 375,894 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 9,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 212,608 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, up from 202,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01 billion market cap company. It closed at $36.29 lastly. It is down 35.82% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 11/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – THOMPSON IS FORMER CHAIRMAN & CEO OF PERKINS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC; 10/04/2018 – LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC – MOST RECENTLY GIBSON SERVED AS MANAGING PARTNER AT ASSIDUOUS INVESTMENTS LLC; 21/03/2018 – Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution; 09/04/2018 – LAZARD HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK’S GAULTIER TO ADVISE ON EQUITY DEALS; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Asset Management Operating Rev $330M; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Utah Medical; 25/04/2018 – Lazard Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.44 Per Share; 05/03/2018 Lazard Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH TO HIRE LAZARD AS RESTRUCTURING ADVISER: REORG; 27/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD LAZ.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,940 shares to 22,590 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,797 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE).

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.92 million for 566.81 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08 billion and $288.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWC) by 35,710 shares to 237,400 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Biotech (XBI) by 23,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P O&G Exp&Prd (XOP).

