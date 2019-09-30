Mercadolibre (MELI) Shareholder Crosslink Capital Has Raised Stake by $1.50 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Nokia (NOK) Stock Rose, Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Raised Stake by $1.30 Million

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 259,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 4.89 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.52 million, up from 4.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 20.23 million shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 06/03/2018 – REG-Nokia appoints Sanjay Goel as President of Global Services and member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Non-IFRS Gross Margin 39.4% Vs 40.8%; 10/04/2018 – GOOG: Google in talks to buy Nokia airborne broadband system, Bl; 13/03/2018 – Finland boosts influence on Nokia with $1 billion investment; 19/04/2018 – Nokia to publish first-quarter 2018 interim report on April 26, 2018; 31/05/2018 – REG-Nokia announces a change in the composition of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Sees Networks Market Conditions Improving and 5G Accelerating Further, With Strong Momentum By Yr End; 27/03/2018 – India Unit News: Nokia’s new AI-powered analytics software improves customer experience; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Backs Guidance Despite Expected Eeakness in Networks Business in 1H18; 21/03/2018 – Changing fortunes for Nokia and Ericsson

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Mercadolibre (MELI) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 61,420 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.58 million, up from 58,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $8.34 during the last trading session, reaching $541.52. About 317,290 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,244 shares to 45,391 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,095 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Showdown Over No-Deal Brexit – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Huawei still No. 1 in 5G contracts – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Japan’s KDDI chooses Nokia for 5G upgrade – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nokia (NOK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nokia: Upcycle Remains Intact, Price Target Raised – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Viking Invsts Limited Partnership invested in 854,831 shares or 2.35% of the stock. Cap Intl Ca invested in 0.13% or 866 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 656 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.82% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% or 73 shares. British Columbia Investment Management has 20,590 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs has 42 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). The Minnesota-based Winslow Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.93% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Andra Ap holds 0.11% or 6,400 shares. Sandler Cap Mgmt invested in 13,770 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Prudential Public Limited reported 3,659 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Research Incorporated accumulated 1,000 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.09% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Invesco Ltd owns 0.15% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 1.02 million shares.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear of the Day: MercadoLibre (MELI) – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MercadoLibre Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Goldman Sachs Positive on MercadoLibre (MELI) – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PayPal: A Winner In Digital Payments – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will MercadoLibre Rebound When It Reports Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $438.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 92,040 shares to 388,476 shares, valued at $9.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 385,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 734,287 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.