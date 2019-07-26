Mercadolibre (MELI) Shareholder Columbus Circle Investors Has Boosted Holding by $1.44 Million as Market Value Rose; As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Brahman Capital Has Cut Its Position by $77.75 Million

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 42.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 5.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.06 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.77 million, down from 12.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.53. About 11.01 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 15/05/2018 – After-hours buzz: TEVA, MON, MU & more; 09/05/2018 – Valeant Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Budesonide; 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 67C; BOOSTS 2018 VIEW; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM: NO EXPECTATION FOR ANOTHER 40 MG GENERIC VERSION OF COPAXONE IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES ISSUED FOR JOB CUTS AT TEVA PLANT IN ELIZABETH; 23/05/2018 – Teva Confirms September PDUFA Date for Fremanezumab; 21/04/2018 – MYLAN: GLATIRAMER ACETATE DATA FURTHER SUPPORTS FDA’S APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S RESTRUCTURING IS A LITTLE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE: SCHULTZ; 14/05/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Overview 2018: A Fixed-Dose Combination of an lnhaled Corticosteroid and a Long-Acting Beta 2 Agonist – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 2,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,559 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49M, up from 23,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $655.64. About 211,102 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Pcl invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Generation Inv Llp has 857,209 shares for 3.18% of their portfolio. Natl Asset Mgmt stated it has 545 shares. United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset has invested 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Llc holds 0.06% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 12,249 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 48,612 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.86 million shares stake. Intl Sarl owns 34,910 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 950 shares. Viking Global Investors LP holds 1.78% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 611,869 shares. Parkside Financial Bank Trust reported 0.01% stake. Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Andra Ap accumulated 0.11% or 7,200 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,519 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 3 shares.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 48,658 shares to 102,336 shares, valued at $8.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,826 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $621.58M for 3.42 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56 million shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $27.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.