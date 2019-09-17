Mercadolibre (MELI) Shareholder Capital International LTD Has Decreased Stake by $365,364; Orbimed Advisors Has Raised Its Prothena Plc (PRTA) Position

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 40.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 597 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 866 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $530,000, down from 1,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $556.28. About 113,235 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 25.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 630,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The hedge fund held 3.07M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.40M, up from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 93,507 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – AS A RESULT OF DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM, WILL REDUCE WORKFORCE BY ABOUT 57 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – Prothena to Concentrate Resources Around Neuroscience Research, Discovery and Early Development Expertise; 08/05/2018 – Prothena 1Q R&D Expenses $34.7M; 24/05/2018 – Prothena Expects Its 2018 Net Cash Burn From Operating and Investing Activities to Be $40M-$50M; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – FOLLOWING REORGANIZATION AND TRANSITION OF CERTAIN EMPLOYEES, EXPECTS ITS WORKFORCE TO BE ABOUT 63 POSITIONS; 20/03/2018 – Prothena, Celgene Collaboration Focuses on Preclinical Programs Targeting Proteins Implicated in Neurodegenerative Diseases; 08/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD $433.1 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AND NO DEBT; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA : TO CUT WORKFORCE BY ABT 57%; 23/04/2018 – With Woodford & $PRTA behind us, tomorrow we’ll debunk another supposedly legendary money manager who has bought up 25%+ of a lousy company and made it his biggest position. He’s less into bad drugs, more into bad land; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA : SEES TO CUT ABOUT 63 POSITIONS

More notable recent Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prothena: Trading Below Cash, Key Clinical Readouts In Coming Year – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Prothena Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides R&D Update – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Prothena to Participate in Upcoming March Healthcare Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “4 Negative Enterprise Value Stocks – GuruFocus.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prothena leads healthcare gainers; Mallinckrodt and Endo International among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold PRTA shares while 19 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 6.68% more from 27.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 25,805 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Voya Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Art Ltd Liability accumulated 27,408 shares. Pnc Serv Grp Inc accumulated 345 shares or 0% of the stock. 267,821 were accumulated by American Century Companies Incorporated. Morgan Stanley holds 583,535 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,087 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ajo LP reported 37,438 shares stake. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 84,303 shares. Whittier Of Nevada reported 3 shares. 45,500 are owned by Capital Fund Mgmt Sa. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4.10 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us State Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Axa owns 103,423 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zai Lab Ltd by 232,318 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $40.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genfit S A by 104,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GILD).

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $420.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,100 shares to 20,600 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $994,212 for 6953.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 2,648 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.08% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd reported 420 shares stake. Prescott Gru Capital Mgmt Limited reported 1,500 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Moody Natl Bank Division stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust accumulated 0.08% or 36,936 shares. Viking Invsts Limited Partnership invested in 854,831 shares or 2.35% of the stock. Fil accumulated 36,798 shares. Adirondack Tru Com invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 4,672 are held by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Jane Street Grp Inc accumulated 15,164 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp invested in 0.05% or 229 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0.09% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 70,816 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.04% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).