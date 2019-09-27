Mercadolibre (MELI) Shareholder Capital International Investors Decreased Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; Sabre (SABR) Stake Has Boosted by Sound Shore Management Inc

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 32.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 166,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 348,832 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213.41M, down from 515,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $549.86. About 294,491 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Sabre Corporation (SABR) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 283,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 7.92 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $175.81 million, up from 7.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Sabre Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.82. About 1.29M shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY 81.8% VS 96.3%; 02/05/2018 – Ketchum Named Creative Agency of the Year at North America SABRE Awards; 31/05/2018 – Sabre to offer NDC-enabled solutions in 2018; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1% Position in Sabre; 22/03/2018 – Sabre Insurance 2017 Profit Fell on IPO Costs; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR: Expect Sabre Will Maintain Leadership Position in Global Travel Distribution Systems Business and Grow Airlines Solution and Hospitality Business; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 06/03/2018 – AEROMEXICO RENEWS PARTNERSHIP WITH SABRE TO DRIVE DIGITAL TRANS; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Rev $3.76B-$3.84B; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR SIGNS GDS PACT WITH SABRE TO FUEL GROWTH STRATEGY

Capital International Investors, which manages about $250.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.17 million shares to 13.62 million shares, valued at $763.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 2.22M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $994,217 for 6873.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corporation (NYSE:EQT) by 33,789 shares to 5.75M shares, valued at $90.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 637,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

