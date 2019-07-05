Mercadolibre (MELI) Shareholder Cabot Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Position by $2.08 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Five9 (FIVN) Stock Declined While Timpani Capital Management Lowered by $838,032 Its Holding

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 4,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,713 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 10,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $6.54 during the last trading session, reaching $633.52. About 207,503 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 16,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,011 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, down from 119,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 164,711 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 5,126 shares to 58,748 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 16,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year's $-0.25 per share. MELI's profit will be $13.81 million for 565.64 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on August, 5. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

