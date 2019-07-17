Mercadolibre (MELI) Share Value Rose While Lone Pine Capital Increased Position; As First Majestic Silver (AG) Market Value Rose, Holder Sprott Has Boosted Position

Sprott Inc increased its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp (AG) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 92,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 492,133 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 399,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in First Majestic Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.35% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 4.88M shares traded or 54.59% up from the average. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has declined 16.36% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC: NEW PRECIOUS METAL BUY PACT W/WPMI, FM METAL; 10/05/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Closing of New Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with First Majestic on the San Dimas Mine; 23/05/2018 – First Majestic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – First Majestic Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Primero Announces Receipt of Mexican Antitrust Clearance for Arrangement With First Majestic; 18/05/2018 – News On Primero Mining Corp. (P.T) Now Under AG; 09/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC 1Q REV. $58.6M, EST. $63.8M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Primero Extends Revolving Credit Facility to Facilitate Closing of Arrangement With First Majestic; 01/05/2018 – PRIMERO EXTENDS CREDIT REVOLVER FOR FIRST MAJESTIC CLOSE; 31/03/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Updates Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates for 2017 and Files Form 40-F Annual Report

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 48.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 216,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 667,206 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338.76 million, up from 450,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $638.44. About 203,314 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 227,699 shares to 4.93M shares, valued at $864.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 1.65 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Transunion.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited stated it has 36,186 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 887 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation owns 20.35 million shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset has 0.05% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 9,806 shares. Capital holds 1.70 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Ltd Liability invested 0.87% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Guggenheim Capital Lc accumulated 10,672 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank invested in 7,841 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 0.19% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Liability has 3,362 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Generation Investment Mngmt Llp holds 3.18% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 857,209 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Com holds 429,092 shares. Tower Rech Llc (Trc) has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 2,103 were accumulated by Wespac Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company.

