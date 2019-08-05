Mercadolibre (MELI) Share Price Rose While Prince Street Capital Management Has Upped by $6.24 Million Its Stake; As Southern Mo Bancorp (SMBC) Valuation Rose, Fj Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $861,390

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (SMBC) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 28,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The hedge fund held 687,287 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.17 million, down from 716,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $33.25. About 15 shares traded. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) has declined 12.37% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SMBC News: 22/04/2018 DJ Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMBC); 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q Net $5.3M; 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp: Rick Windes Joining as Chief Lending Officer; 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Chief Lending Officer; 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q EPS 60c

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 66,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.71 million, up from 54,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $21.31 during the last trading session, reaching $593.4. About 32,289 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

More notable recent Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Southern Missouri Bancorp Reports Preliminary Results for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2019; Increases Quarterly Dividend by 15.4%, to $0.15 per Common Share; Conference Call to Discuss Results Scheduled for Tuesday, July 23, at 3:30PM Central – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Are Transocean’s Key Metrics Expected To Trend? – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Piper likes Alphatec in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BOJ faces test in keeping up with dovish-leaning U.S., European peers – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Asia stocks higher ahead of Fed, pound pressured by fresh Brexit pain – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold SMBC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 4.74 million shares or 10.41% more from 4.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) for 9,500 shares. Geode Limited Liability holds 64,726 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 7,600 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase Communications has 0% invested in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). Federated Pa invested in 0% or 2,388 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 139,017 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Co reported 0% stake. 1,443 are owned by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Maltese Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 29,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 1,551 shares. Citigroup holds 1,845 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raffles Lp, New York-based fund reported 253,958 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 42,603 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 39,190 shares.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 760,442 shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $75.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GFED) by 37,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,959 shares, and has risen its stake in First Westn Finl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% or 1,505 shares. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0.03% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 36,186 shares. Cetera Advisor Net has 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 397 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1.66% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 28,287 shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) holds 0.08% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 9,400 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Stephens Ar holds 2,228 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stephens Inv Mngmt Gp Lc holds 0.98% or 94,304 shares in its portfolio. Fosun Ltd reported 2,000 shares stake. Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.12% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Whale Rock Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.7% or 75,952 shares in its portfolio. 2,250 were reported by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Marathon Trading Investment Management Ltd Liability Co holds 462 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Co reported 234,300 shares. Saturna Capital accumulated 0.15% or 10,000 shares.