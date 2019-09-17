Mercadolibre (MELI) Share Price Rose While Lone Pine Capital Lowered Its Position by $116.60 Million; White Elm Capital Has Decreased Its Wix Com LTD (WIX) Position by $653,200

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 26,609 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78 million, down from 31,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $123.96. About 561,849 shares traded or 14.13% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 28.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 190,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 476,373 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $291.43 million, down from 667,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $12.78 during the last trading session, reaching $554.05. About 514,781 shares traded or 4.12% up from the average. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $407.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 85,440 shares to 196,340 shares, valued at $15.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc by 15,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why I Bought Shares of Wix.com After 2018 Results – Nasdaq” on March 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wix.com (WIX) Up 3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wix.com (WIX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wix.com (WIX) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wix.com Becomes Oversold (WIX) – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ci Incorporated reported 159,892 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability owns 459,200 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,600 shares. Td Asset Management holds 13,223 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 24,014 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 2,378 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Qs Lc has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 3,549 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Pier Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 34,024 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Granite Inv Prtnrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 18 shares. 562,439 are owned by Soroban Partners Limited Partnership. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Baillie Gifford & Company owns 2.44 million shares.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $16.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 197,536 shares to 3.77M shares, valued at $920.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 3.19 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.31M shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Uss Inv Mngmt holds 0.32% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 49,000 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 4,318 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 184,521 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 756 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Laurion Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Investure Ltd holds 2.05% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 14,705 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.13% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 800 shares. 2,114 are owned by Stephens Ar. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 1,043 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt owns 81,382 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Mckinley Cap Llc Delaware has invested 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 142 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 15,164 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 27 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc reported 720 shares.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How I Beat the Market — Tripled It, in Fact — Over the Past Decade – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MercadoLibre Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. PayPal – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Despegar.com and MercadoLibre Stock Fell Monday – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 8000; up 106.82 points at 8,002.81 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.