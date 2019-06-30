Mercadolibre (MELI) Position Raised by Prince Street Capital Management Llc; Panagora Asset Management Lifted Cme Group (CME) Holding by $17.87 Million

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.71 million, up from 54,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $611.77. About 274,765 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 847.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 108,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,831 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.05M, up from 12,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $194.11. About 971,027 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, SHARPLY HIGHER CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 13/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 12; 23/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER TOPPING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 18/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON FUND BUYING, HIGHER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS THERE WILL BE $285 MLN COST TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 3; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY CLEARING AND TRANSACTION FEE REVENUE WAS $974 MLN, UP 23 PERCENT COMPARED WITH FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 29/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 25; 16/03/2018 – CME CONFIRMS MADE PRELIM APPROACH ON POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF NEX; 19/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forte Capital Ltd Company Adv holds 1.54% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 26,041 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 61,743 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0.06% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 346,083 shares. 571,932 are owned by Investec Asset Limited. North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Horizon Investments Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 15,470 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Co has invested 1.47% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Old Dominion Cap Inc holds 29,950 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks holds 0.45% or 153,462 shares. Pdt Ltd Llc stated it has 60,000 shares. Oakworth reported 571 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Soros Fund Ltd Liability holds 46,102 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Private Tru Communication Na has invested 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 0.42% or 1.06 million shares. 7,289 were accumulated by Advisors Management Ltd Com.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 13,075 shares to 21,935 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bj’s Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 112,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Info Serv (NYSE:FIS).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On AMD, CME Group, Microsoft And More – Benzinga” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Bitcoin price punches above $10,000 on CME, marking highest trade intraday in more than a year – MarketWatch” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trading Options on Commodities – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Extends Exclusive License of Nasdaq 100 Futures To CME Group for Another 10 Years – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MercadoLibre to Raise $1.85 Billion in Equity Offerings – GlobeNewswire” on March 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why MercadoLibre Stock Jumped 18% Last Month – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why MercadoLibre Stock Was Flying Higher Today – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “It’s Not Too Late To Buy MercadoLibre – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is MercadoLibre (MELI) Up 19.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Partnership stated it has 189,669 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Com invested in 94 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1.48 million are held by Blackrock. Glenmede Na holds 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 161 shares. 66,400 were reported by Prince Street Management Limited Liability Co. Nomura Asset Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 9,806 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Sustainable Growth Advisers LP has 153,453 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Moreover, Regions Fin Corporation has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 19 shares. 319,751 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Inc. 757 were accumulated by Mitchell Capital Management. Marietta Partners Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.35% or 2,218 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Liability reported 61 shares. Cap holds 0.21% or 1.70M shares.