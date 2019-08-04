Mercadolibre (MELI) Market Value Rose While Pointstate Capital LP Has Increased Position by $50.08 Million; As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Share Price Rose, New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Lifted Position by $534,750

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 180.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 98,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 153,510 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.94M, up from 54,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $11.74 during the last trading session, reaching $614.71. About 341,773 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 4,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 219,950 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.51M, up from 215,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $121.2. About 1.21 million shares traded or 25.38% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp (NASDAQ:CACC) by 2,000 shares to 21,400 shares, valued at $9.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 104,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Swift Trans Cl A.

