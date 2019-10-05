Mercadolibre (MELI) Holding Maintained by Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda; White Elm Capital Has Lifted Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position by $1.67 Million

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 7,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 37,360 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.86 million, up from 30,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $559.22. About 242,004 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 8,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 83,638 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.04 million, up from 75,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $210.57. About 785,812 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Palo Alto: Growth By Headcount – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PANW removed from Best Ideas list – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Palo Alto (PANW) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Share Price Is Up 278% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PANW, EQNR among premarket top gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based L & S Advsr has invested 0.27% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 192,323 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ipg Investment Advsrs Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 2,075 shares. Goodwin Daniel L accumulated 4,500 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated invested in 34,029 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tortoise Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 6,075 are owned by Grandeur Peak Glob Advisors Limited Liability Com. Blackrock invested in 0.05% or 5.68 million shares. Savings Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.03% or 2,125 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 6,290 shares. Prudential Public Limited holds 3,357 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt Lc reported 5,000 shares stake. Hhr Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 3.86% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 253,342 shares. Connecticut-based Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.94% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $407.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Knight Inc by 21,100 shares to 255,429 shares, valued at $15.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 89,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.08% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 35,757 shares. Hitchwood Capital Mngmt LP holds 1.3% or 125,000 shares. Capital Sarl has invested 1.16% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 957 were accumulated by Mariner Limited Com. Carroll Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 73 shares. Stephens Mngmt Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.89% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Company Delaware has 0.02% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 600 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.82% or 78,844 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Gateway Investment Advisers stated it has 5,108 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 86,825 shares or 3.33% of its portfolio. Highland Cap Mgmt Lp reported 18,569 shares stake. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 140,100 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx owns 3,579 shares.