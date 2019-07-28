Mercadolibre (MELI) Holder Sands Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.68 Million; As Telus (TU) Stock Rose, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.47 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 39,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.94M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293.93 million, down from 7.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 338,478 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 7,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,498 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.11M, down from 312,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $654.71. About 397,641 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.92M for 584.56 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TU’s profit will be $318.53 million for 17.01 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.36% negative EPS growth.