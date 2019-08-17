Mercadolibre (MELI) Holder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Decreased Position by $1.71 Million; Delta Asset Management Has Boosted Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $454,914; Stock Declined

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.83M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing says sees no threat to 777 output from Iran deal uncertainty; 20/03/2018 – LMI Aerospace Composites Operation Receives Boeing Thermoplastics Contract; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Air Opts for Boeing Dreamliners in Blow to Airbus A330; 20/04/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Host Shareholder Meeting in Chicago; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Investigation underway as Cuba mourns plane crash; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES UPWARD PRESSURE ON 737 PRODUCTOON – CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Deal With Boeing Is Valu/ed $4.25 Billion Including Assumption of About $995M in Net Debt; 29/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce says tripling capacity to fix Trent 1000 engine problems; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Aviall Will Distribute Components to Support Maintenance, Repair of GE T700 Engine Models

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 3,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 18,499 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, down from 21,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $11.28 during the last trading session, reaching $624.53. About 317,901 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 4,230 shares to 88,634 shares, valued at $7.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,670 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Communications holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,439 shares. Blue Chip invested in 6,141 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp accumulated 0.6% or 2,434 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Benedict Advsrs owns 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 565 shares. State Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited, Singapore-based fund reported 2,558 shares. L And S Advisors Inc accumulated 2,295 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 2,149 shares. Vestor Limited Liability Corp reported 17,143 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Dsam Prtn (London) invested in 50,919 shares. Aspiriant Limited Com stated it has 1,368 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Community Tru & Investment Communication invested 2.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Regentatlantic Limited has invested 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 41,905 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. 7,205 were accumulated by Strategic.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 0.01% or 7,506 shares. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Ltd Com has invested 0.21% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited holds 2,821 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 15,719 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital Inc accumulated 2,829 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech stated it has 1,000 shares. Eqis Cap Management invested in 7,632 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Corp has 28,287 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.28% stake. Hsbc Public Ltd Company invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Sandler Management has 0.17% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 821 were accumulated by Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Allen Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 9,188 shares. Macquarie Gp has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Da Davidson & invested in 0.02% or 1,816 shares.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 6,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $3.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).