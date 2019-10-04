Mercadolibre (MELI) Holder Motley Fool Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $2.38 Million; Pvh (PVH) Stock Declined While Landscape Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $781,610

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 74.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 8,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 19,518 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85 million, up from 11,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $83.53. About 515,624 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – Apparel-Seller PVH Gets Boost From Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 10% TO $415 MLN; 31/05/2018 – PVH CEO SAYS TO LAUNCH HERITAGE DIGITAL E-COMMERCE SITE THIS SUMMER – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PVH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 23/03/2018 – Cramer: Tommy Hilfiger parent PVH is a buy ahead of earnings; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 4%; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Rev $2.31B

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 24,387 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.92 million, down from 28,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $561.27. About 116,569 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 14,159 shares to 26,934 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 16,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,846 shares, and cut its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold PVH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 73.26 million shares or 5.79% more from 69.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Limited Co owns 6,650 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss has invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). 10 were accumulated by Financial Architects. Dana Inv Advsr reported 5,743 shares. 1,110 were reported by Captrust Finance Advsr. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 200,451 shares. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc holds 9,226 shares. Dorsal Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 600,000 shares. Congress Asset Company Ma invested 0.77% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Moreover, Kistler has 0.01% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). , New York-based fund reported 32,151 shares. Junto Cap LP stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Regentatlantic reported 37,608 shares stake. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 38,615 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10.60 million activity. The insider NASELLA HENRY bought 6,250 shares worth $502,293.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Viking Invsts Lp reported 854,831 shares. Hillman reported 21.04% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Tiger Glob Mngmt Llc has invested 1.29% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Adirondack Trust accumulated 0% or 3 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 1,001 shares. Bailard Inc accumulated 2,105 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc owns 2,300 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3,603 shares. The Virginia-based Chase Counsel Corporation has invested 0.63% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Invesco Ltd owns 1.02 million shares. 689,219 are owned by D E Shaw Company. Winslow Cap Mgmt Limited reported 283,522 shares. The New York-based Art Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.37% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Com has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 72 shares. Cibc Ww Markets, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,094 shares.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $896.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 2,794 shares to 115,900 shares, valued at $13.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 2,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).