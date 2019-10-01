Mercadolibre (MELI) Holder Motley Fool Asset Management Cut Stake by $2.38 Million; Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Raised Its Acco Brands (ACCO) Holding by $303,023; Share Price Rose

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp (ACCO) by 275.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 43,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.63% . The institutional investor held 59,015 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $464,000, up from 15,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $950.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.71. About 272,088 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 28.09% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 22/03/2018 S&P REVISES ACCO BRANDS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades ACCO Brands To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – Foap Expands Service Offering: Adds Video Creation to its Popular Missions Technology Platform; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACCO Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACCO); 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q EPS 9c; 28/03/2018 – Acco Brands Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – ACCO BRANDS STARTS QTR DIV PROGRAMME, WITH DIV OF $0.06/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.33 TO $1.37, EST. $1.35

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 24,387 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.92M, down from 28,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $547.01. About 196,498 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $994,205 for 6837.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Com reported 86,825 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 637 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Confluence Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 684 shares. Generation Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.4% or 805,416 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Ser invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Renaissance Technology Lc has 0.06% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership stated it has 72,725 shares. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 140,100 shares. Fincl Advisers Ltd Co holds 0% or 574 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited owns 490 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wagner Bowman Management holds 0.09% or 631 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 17,980 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Pittenger & Anderson has 0.11% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 2,300 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $896.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc by 90,480 shares to 269,568 shares, valued at $17.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 10,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

