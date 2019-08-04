Mercadolibre (MELI) Holder Lone Pine Capital Has Boosted Position; Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Stock Value Rose While Telemark Asset Management Increased by $684,000 Its Holding

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 53,372 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 15/03/2018 – ASPEN RISES ON REPORT CEO WOULD CONSIDER MINORITY INVESTOR; 28/03/2018 – Aspen in talks as bid process nears; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Exits Aspen, Cuts MTN Group; 20/04/2018 – Aspen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Sedalia; 29/05/2018 – Amazon, ESPN, NHL, USTA Join Project Play 2020, an Aspen Institute-Led Initiative; 29/03/2018 – First of Six New Aspen Dental Practices in New Mexico Opening to Make Access to Care Easier in the Land of Enchantment; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT IS SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD – PERFORMANCE IN SECOND HALF WILL BENEFIT FROM ADDITIONAL RIGHTS TO AZ ANAESTHETICS FOR FULL SIX MONTHS; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO SAAD SAYS IN PHONE MESSAGE

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 48.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 216,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 667,206 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338.76M, up from 450,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $11.74 during the last trading session, reaching $614.71. About 341,773 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $14.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 396,107 shares to 3.44 million shares, valued at $536.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 936,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71M shares, and cut its stake in Stoneco Ltd.