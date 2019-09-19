Mercadolibre (MELI) Holder Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Boosted Position; Holder Twin Securities Has Increased Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Position

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 7,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 37,360 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.86M, up from 30,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $546.76. About 95,032 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 3761.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 169,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 173,776 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.23M, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $112.44. About 45,012 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.05B-$1.07B; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ “EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $254.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1,138 shares to 1,119 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 1,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,530 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).