Mercadolibre (MELI) Holder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Raised Position; Chemung Canal Trust Company Trimmed Its Stake in Enbridge (ENB) by $365,688 as Shares Declined

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Enbridge (ENB) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 10,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 217,586 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.85 million, down from 227,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Enbridge for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.37. About 104,523 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 17/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Enbridge Rtgs Not Afctd By Corp. Simplification; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners, LP Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Conflicts Committee; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 38.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 82,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 297,364 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.92M, up from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $549.49. About 11,629 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 304 shares to 3,086 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sector Spdr by 10,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $709.08M for 25.26 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Millennials: 2 Dividend Stocks Yielding a Staggering 8.6% – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield’s Real Assets Fund Offers A 10.6% Yield But Not Much Else – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Enbridge and Houston LNG co. working on pipeline partnership in South Texas – Houston Business Journal” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks to Hold for a Century – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Investors: Get a Secure 5.85% Yield from Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 08, 2019.