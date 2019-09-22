Mercadolibre (MELI) Holder Hitchwood Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $30.55 Million; Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Stake Held by Fred Alger Management Inc

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 122.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 2.01M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $280.96 million, up from 904,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.47M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $547.97. About 415,405 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North American Management Corporation accumulated 2.33% or 104,980 shares. Alphamark Lc owns 964 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested in 66,120 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Summit Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cim Ltd reported 4.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Paragon Capital Mngmt owns 0.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,181 shares. 31,130 were reported by Centre Asset Lc. Barton Invest reported 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lawson Kroeker Investment Mngmt Ne owns 4.93% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 105,119 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr Incorporated holds 0.25% or 6,826 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hemenway Com reported 2.43% stake. St Johns Investment Limited Liability Corporation has 1.57% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meristem Family Wealth Lc has 0.42% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.63% or 36,816 shares in its portfolio.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $26.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Class A (NYSE:VEEV) by 161,943 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $165.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) by 11,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,999 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things That Disney Got Right in August – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney, AT&T avert channel blackout with deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MercadoLibre Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why I Own MercadoLibre Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on March 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oversold Conditions For MercadoLibre (MELI) – Nasdaq” on December 24, 2018. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Share Price Has Soared 605%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, MELI – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $994,215 for 6849.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Confluence Invest Mgmt Limited Com has 684 shares. Daiwa Securities Incorporated has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Co holds 0.03% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 5,108 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested 0.14% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Prescott Grp Mngmt Ltd Company owns 1,500 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Cypress Asset Inc Tx holds 3,579 shares. 1.35M are held by Fmr Lc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 720 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.11% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Millennium Lc holds 0.1% or 107,616 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Com holds 0.98% or 159,553 shares in its portfolio. Lone Pine Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.81% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Baillie Gifford holds 4.66M shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com accumulated 25 shares.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $5.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 160,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $42.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc by 655,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 825,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).