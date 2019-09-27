Mercadolibre (MELI) Holder Gam Holding Ag Trimmed Stake; Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Holding Held by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 23.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 986 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 3,195 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95M, down from 4,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $14.86 during the last trading session, reaching $535. About 237,346 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 349.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 992,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.63M, up from 283,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.58. About 980,981 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 24/04/2018 – UNION AT BHP’S ESCONDIDA COPPER MINE SAYS NO ADVANCE AGREEMENT LIKELY BEFORE OFFICIAL TALKS IN JUNE; 18/04/2018 – Prosecutors, Samarco to ask more time for disaster’s compensation plan; 15/03/2018 – BHP and activist Elliott eye Unilever’s progress in battle over dual structure; 15/05/2018 – BHP Can Keep Capex Below US$8 Billion Over Coming Years–CEO; 26/04/2018 – BHP AND ESCONDIDA UNION END ANTICIPATED TALKS WITH NO ACCORD; 06/05/2018 – BHP SEES LONG-TERM ADVANTAGE FOR HIGHER QUALITY RAW MATERIALS; 19/03/2018 – (((Charles Gaba))): @robinmarty not sure myself yet but @MPKalina is a good source for BHP stuff…; 06/05/2018 – BHP EXEC. SEES OIL MARKETS REBALANCING IN 2018; 05/05/2018 – Gulf Times (QA): BP to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mckinley Cap Limited Liability Delaware invested in 0.02% or 600 shares. Navellier & Assocs has 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 97 shares. 43 were accumulated by Salem Counselors. Fincl Architects reported 40 shares stake. Millennium Ltd Liability Co owns 0.1% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 107,616 shares. Raymond James Finance Advisors holds 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 4,318 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 3,000 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs accumulated 925 shares. Lpl Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 6,648 shares. 283,522 are owned by Winslow Capital Mngmt Limited Com. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.04% or 23,681 shares. Mitchell Capital Mngmt Co invested 0.16% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Cap Limited Ca holds 0.13% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 866 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0.03% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 23,222 shares.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 24,358 shares to 39,094 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) by 67,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PayPal: A Winner In Digital Payments – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What’s in the Cards for MercadoLibre (MELI) in Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Share Price Has Soared 605%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MercadoLibre Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “PayPal Shares Are Off 10% From Its Highs. Is It a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $994,206 for 6687.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.