Mercadolibre (MELI) Holder Driehaus Capital Management Boosted Its Holding; Wbi Investments Position in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Cut by $2.05 Million as Market Value Declined

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 23,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 39,713 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42M, down from 63,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.29. About 6.30 million shares traded or 83.57% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 7,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 56,815 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.76M, up from 49,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $547.97. About 415,835 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 7,294 shares to 16,940 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 28,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,667 shares, and cut its stake in Biolife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 30,893 are held by Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can invested in 27,887 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Aperio Grp Limited Liability holds 7,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 70,350 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Tiger Management Limited Liability has 1.29% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 389,500 shares. Moreover, Parkside Finance Financial Bank And Trust has 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt accumulated 3,939 shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab holds 81,382 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 10,189 are held by Raymond James Assoc. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Llc holds 373 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Cibc Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 2,721 shares. Franklin Resources invested in 0.17% or 524,937 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has 92,728 shares. Old Bank & Trust In reported 0.17% stake. Sandy Spring Comml Bank invested in 8,232 shares. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 870 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cutter & Brokerage has invested 0.18% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Zacks Inv Management holds 338,199 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Annex Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.24% or 19,494 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc reported 0.08% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). E&G Advsrs LP reported 0.33% stake. Beutel Goodman reported 1.06 million shares. Linscomb Williams Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 510,097 were reported by Citigroup Inc. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.06% or 57,755 shares.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $938.69M for 7.88 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. On Thursday, August 29 AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought $57.04M worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 764,501 shares.