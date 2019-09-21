Mercadolibre (MELI) Holder Dorsal Capital Management Has Lowered Position; Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Decreased by $480,523 as Valuation Rose

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 97,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 184,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.57M, down from 281,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $547.97. About 415,405 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold 3,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 36,406 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08M, down from 39,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 422 shares to 8,625 shares, valued at $16.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $1.01M for 6849.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 151,000 shares to 661,000 shares, valued at $127.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 229,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 690,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

