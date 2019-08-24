Mercadolibre (MELI) Holder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Raised Position; Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) Holder Albert D Mason Cut Its Stake

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) by 23.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 12,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 40,340 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 52,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 3.31 million shares traded or 25.11% up from the average. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 06/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Honors 90 Suppliers with Spirit of Excellence Award; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS VOLUME DOWN 2%; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hormel Foods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRL); 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Products May Be Contaminated With Foreign Matter; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE VOLUME DOWN 3%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Net $237.4M; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY VOLUME OF 1.2 BLN LBS., UP 3%; ORGANIC VOLUME DOWN 1%; 06/03/2018 Hormel Foods Announces Leadership Appointments; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER VOLUME UP 14%

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 700 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 26,200 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30 million, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $21.22 during the last trading session, reaching $598.18. About 365,878 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Capital Inc stated it has 90,440 shares. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C reported 24,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 11,363 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.04% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Commonwealth Bank Of holds 42,949 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Daiwa Gp accumulated 11,598 shares. 894,388 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr Inc reported 0.01% stake. Nomura, Japan-based fund reported 28,456 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt owns 472,263 shares. Services Automobile Association reported 257,887 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.03% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). 308,127 were accumulated by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 20,563 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 156,498 shares.

