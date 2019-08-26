Mercadolibre (MELI) Holder Cumberland Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Rose; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Market Value Rose, Holder Kazazian Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $1.78 Million

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 48,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 81,917 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 130,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 7.83 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 04/04/2018 – HOLD/ EMBARGOED-Peugeot to build new van at UK Vauxhall plant; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GM Korea’s board delays decision on bankruptcy filing to Monday; 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS TO OFFER $750 MLN TO GM KOREA; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 08/04/2018 – GM SAYS MARCH CHINA VEHICLE SALES +2.0 PCT Y/Y, VS +7.8 PCT IN FEB; 28/05/2018 – Y! Sports Blogs: Sources: Earnie Stewart finalizing deal to become USMNT’s first GM; 12/04/2018 – EVgo to build fast charging network for GM’s Maven unit; 30/04/2018 – GM Going Dark on Monthly Sales Won’t Stop Shenanigans (Correct); 25/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes LLamasoft as a Top Supplier

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $21.22 during the last trading session, reaching $598.18. About 408,061 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10,977 shares to 22,089 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08 billion and $288.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 23,610 shares to 185,377 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWC) by 35,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors.

