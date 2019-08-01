MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) Forms $628.64 Double Top; Last Week ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering ASOS Plc (LON:ASC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. ASOS Plc had 36 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, June 25. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ASC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) on Friday, February 8 with “Outperform” rating. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 4 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 2100 target in Thursday, July 25 report. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 4200 target in Friday, July 26 report. See ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4000.00 New Target: GBX 2500.00 Downgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5200.00 New Target: GBX 4200.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 2200.00 New Target: GBX 2100.00 Upgrade

23/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 4400.00 New Target: GBX 3300.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 4200.00 New Target: GBX 2750.00 Downgrade

19/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Under Review Under Review

18/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4000.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4000.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 3500.00 New Target: GBX 3300.00 Downgrade

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) formed double top with $678.93 target or 8.00% above today’s $628.64 share price. MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) has $31.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $7.22 during the last trading session, reaching $628.64. About 223,893 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23

More notable recent ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ASOS (LON:ASC) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy ASOS Plc (LON:ASC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ASOS Plc (LON:ASC): Earnings Expected To Remain Subdued – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ASOS Plc’s (LON:ASC) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brief Commentary On Anglo American plc’s (LON:AAL) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Russian Federation. The company has market cap of 2.25 billion GBP. The firm offers a range of clothing products, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, and accessories, as well as jewelry and beauty collections. It has a 37.08 P/E ratio. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and own-labeled products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through marketplace platforms, magazines, and social networking sites.

The stock increased 3.15% or GBX 82 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2688. About 583,666 shares traded. ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ASC News: 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Irish RMBS Deal Ardmore Securities No. 1; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q EBITDA $9.93M; 27/03/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Corporation Announces Financial Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery; 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 29/03/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 23/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 Reminder – Product Tanker & Crude Oil Tanker Sector Panel Discussions With Major Company Executives

Among 7 analysts covering MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MercadoLibre has $61500 highest and $420 lowest target. $470’s average target is -25.24% below currents $628.64 stock price. MercadoLibre had 21 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $515 target in Monday, March 11 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, February 5. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. HSBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and $465 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. BTIG Research maintained the shares of MELI in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MercadoLibre, Inc. shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whale Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.7% or 75,952 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.1% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Legal & General Gp Pcl stated it has 0.06% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Com holds 6,022 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp invested in 0.06% or 14,169 shares. Mackenzie holds 7,506 shares. Pnc Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Moreover, Tradition Mngmt has 0.07% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Rafferty Asset Mngmt reported 4,167 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 3,519 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.02% or 982 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Commerce Ltd has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Clearbridge Invs owns 297,018 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.04% or 28,822 shares in its portfolio.