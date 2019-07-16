MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) EPS Estimated At $0.28; 5 Analysts Covering Centene (CNC)

Analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.53 EPS change or 212.00% from last quarter’s $-0.25 EPS. MELI’s profit would be $13.92 million giving it 575.99 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, MercadoLibre, Inc.’s analysts see 115.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $645.11. About 522,394 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, May 10. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. See Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $71.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $69.0000 Upgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $76 New Target: $63 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $71 Maintain

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $22.35 billion. It operates through two divisions, Managed Care and Specialty Services. It has a 20.75 P/E ratio. The Managed Care segment offers Medicaid and Medicaid-related health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State childrenÂ’s health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual-eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CVS Stock Is a Buy as It Prepares to Take on Private Insurance – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene: A Growth Healthcare Stock At A Bargain Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold Centene Corporation shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 0.57% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 8,000 shares. The Sweden-based Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.17% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 3,824 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc invested in 0.86% or 40,839 shares. Icon Advisers Co accumulated 0.24% or 44,822 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 0.04% or 166,550 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Gru Limited Com invested in 0.07% or 517,772 shares. Eqis Management Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Regions Corporation has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Lp holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 659,316 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 70,717 shares. Axon Lp owns 157,300 shares. Whittier Of Nevada has 414 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Petrus Tru Lta has 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,714 shares.

The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 4.02M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH

Among 8 analysts covering MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. MercadoLibre had 21 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by BTIG Research. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $450 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, February 5. HSBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and $465 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, February 27. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MELI in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $420 target in Wednesday, February 27 report.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Share Price Has Soared 605%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull of the Day: MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love MercadoLibre (MELI) – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Amazon Nears $1 Trillion Again; PayPal Gets an Unexpected Boost – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Rule Breaker Reviewapalooza – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

MercadoLibre, Inc. hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. The company has market cap of $32.07 billion. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction format. It currently has negative earnings. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.