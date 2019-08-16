MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Catalog & Mail Order Houses company, MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of MercadoLibre Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.91% of all Catalog & Mail Order Houses’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand MercadoLibre Inc. has 12.97% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.73% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has MercadoLibre Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MercadoLibre Inc. 0.00% -1.50% -0.50% Industry Average 8.54% 47.28% 5.35%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares MercadoLibre Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MercadoLibre Inc. N/A 533 0.00 Industry Average 1.60B 18.69B 56.17

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for MercadoLibre Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MercadoLibre Inc. 0 1 9 2.90 Industry Average 1.00 3.67 5.14 2.81

MercadoLibre Inc. presently has an average target price of $578.83, suggesting a potential downside of -7.60%. The potential upside of the rivals is 76.29%. The analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that MercadoLibre Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MercadoLibre Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MercadoLibre Inc. -5.85% 0.34% 28.2% 71.65% 81.04% 112.2% Industry Average 6.32% 22.10% 29.14% 37.95% 35.19% 47.86%

For the past year MercadoLibre Inc. has stronger performance than MercadoLibre Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MercadoLibre Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, MercadoLibre Inc.’s peers have 1.55 and 1.26 for Current and Quick Ratio. MercadoLibre Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MercadoLibre Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

MercadoLibre Inc. has a beta of 1.76 and its 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, MercadoLibre Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.64 which is 64.10% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

MercadoLibre Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MercadoLibre Inc. beats MercadoLibre Inc.’s competitors on 3 of the 4 factors.

MercadoLibre, Inc. hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services. It also provides MercadoLibre Classifieds service that enables users to list their offerings related to motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, real estate, and services outside the Marketplace platform; and MercadoPago, an integrated online payments solution to facilitate transactions on and off the MercadoLibre Marketplace by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online. In addition, the company offers MercadoLibre Advertising platform, which enables large retailers and various other consumer brands to promote their products and services on the Internet by providing branding and performance marketing services; and advertisers to place text, display, or banner advertisements in order to promote their brands and offerings on its Webpages and associated sites. Further, it provides MercadoShops, a software-as-a-service, hosted online store solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own Webstores; and MercadoEnvios, a shipping service for marketplace users. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.