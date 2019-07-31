Mercadolibre Com Usd0.001 (MELI) Shareholder Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Lifted Stake; Kopp Investment Advisors Has Cut Neogenomics (NEO) Position by $345,600 as Market Valuation Rose

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc Com Usd0.001 (MELI) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 29,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,368 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.93M, up from 132,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc Com Usd0.001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $12.03 during the last trading session, reaching $621.75. About 386,741 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 396,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 413,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $24.37. About 1.25M shares traded or 30.24% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bankshares invested in 0% or 45 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1,691 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt Lc reported 52,369 shares. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Lc accumulated 3,000 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Axiom Interest Limited Liability Corp De accumulated 2,300 shares. Mitchell Cap holds 0.14% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 757 shares. American Insur Communications Tx has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated has 0.02% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 103,432 are owned by Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd. Crosslink Cap Incorporated, California-based fund reported 58,970 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability has 7,848 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 68 were reported by Advisory Alpha Ltd. Carroll Financial Associate reported 0% stake. Cumberland Advisors has invested 0.33% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc Com Cl A by 7,423 shares to 3.54 million shares, valued at $228.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,292 shares, and cut its stake in Franco Nevada Corp Com Isin #Ca3518581051 Sedol #B29nf31 (NYSE:FNV).

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21 million and $123.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atricure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 29,087 shares to 171,969 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc. by 71,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).