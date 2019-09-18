Mercadolibre Com (MELI) Shareholder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Lifted Its Holding; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Position in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Boosted by $305,280 as Shares Declined

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc Com (MELI) by 181.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 23,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 36,054 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.06M, up from 12,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $541.85. About 516,061 shares traded or 4.38% up from the average. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 76,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.92% . The institutional investor held 547,746 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, up from 471,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vuzix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.54. About 677,377 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 69.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Ricardo Antonio Pearson; 16/03/2018 – short $VUZI….but hey, maybe earnings will be good next week; 12/03/2018 Vuzix Begins Mass Production of the World’s First Windows-based Smart Glasses for Toshiba; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vuzix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VUZI); 21/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 10/05/2018 – Vuzix 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 26/04/2018 – WaveOptics and Vuzix are vying for buyers of their AR technology; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix Issues Business Activities Update; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $144.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) by 10,009 shares to 15,911 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 13 investors sold VUZI shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 4.44 million shares or 22.82% less from 5.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 37,900 were reported by State Street. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Lmr Prns Llp reported 13,438 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Public Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Royal National Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,000 shares. B Riley Wealth Management holds 29,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cambridge Advsr has 13,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 20,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of America De reported 53,077 shares stake. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 679,115 shares. Paloma Prtnrs invested in 157,855 shares. 82,250 are held by Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Company owns 28,645 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 0% or 5,926 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $81,974 activity. Kay Edward William Jr. bought 10,000 shares worth $20,174. Harned Timothy Heydenreich bought 4,000 shares worth $7,637. Travers Paul J bought $9,431 worth of stock or 3,400 shares.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc Com (NYSE:TMUS) by 460,942 shares to 232,536 shares, valued at $17.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 501,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).