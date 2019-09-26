Mercadolibre Com (MELI) Holder Dorsey Wright & Associates Trimmed Its Position by $470,470; Duquesne Family Office Has Lowered Its Holding in Micron Technology (MU) by $9.49 Million as Market Value Rose

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc Com (MELI) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 770 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 10,691 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54 million, down from 11,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $549.86. About 294,491 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 51.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 249,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 230,613 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.90M, down from 480,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $48.6. About 27.80M shares traded or 2.13% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fagan Associates Incorporated has 0.44% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Raymond James Fin Advisors owns 0.08% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 528,828 shares. Boston Prtn stated it has 86,608 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund reported 23,079 shares. Amer National Registered Invest Advisor has invested 0.18% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Whittier Tru has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 369 shares. Theleme Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 3.67% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hudock Cap Group Inc Ltd Llc accumulated 24 shares. 364,394 are held by Zweig. James Research Inc accumulated 42,988 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 30,535 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.16% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 2.79M shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.3% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 870 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap Inc by 3.99 million shares to 5.23 million shares, valued at $74.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 65,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 1,600 shares. Bb&T Lc reported 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Ajo LP accumulated 756 shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 3,195 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. C Group A S holds 0.01% or 787 shares in its portfolio. Highland Mgmt LP invested in 18,569 shares or 0.66% of the stock. British Columbia Invest Mgmt holds 0.1% or 20,590 shares. Pittenger Anderson accumulated 0.11% or 2,300 shares. Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Captrust holds 81 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invs Lc, a California-based fund reported 1,043 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Advisory Networks Ltd Co invested in 0% or 72 shares. 1,299 were accumulated by Fdx Advsrs. Moreover, Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp has 0.05% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $994,217 for 6873.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

