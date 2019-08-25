Mercado Libre (MELI) Shareholder Ashford Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $647,680; As Harley Davidson (HOG) Stock Price Declined, Holder Principal Financial Group Cut Its Stake by $320,215

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 9,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 239,924 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56M, down from 249,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $30.72. About 1.91M shares traded or 6.93% up from the average. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 10/05/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC HOG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.37/SHR; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harley-Davidson’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT OF TARIFF ON IMPORTED STEEL, ALUMINUM IN U.S., AND MIDDLE OF FEB, SEEN ALUMINUM, STEEL PRICES RISE EVEN FURTHER; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC HOG.N – EXPECT NEW THAILAND MANUFACTURING PLANT TO BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 06/03/2018 – Turkey could retaliate U.S. tariffs with duties on cotton – Erdogan adviser; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson’s profit and revenue beat estimates; 20/03/2018 – LEO HARLEY-DAVIDSON IS NOW A PART OF GROUPE PARK AVENUE

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercado Libre (MELI) by 73.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228,000, down from 1,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mercado Libre for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $21.22 during the last trading session, reaching $598.18. About 408,061 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 2,296 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc holds 2,600 shares. Prince Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 66,400 shares. Bb&T Lc holds 0% or 756 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd reported 16,779 shares. Sands Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 0.48% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 305,498 shares. California-based Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 48,612 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 17,913 shares. Pointstate LP holds 153,510 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. First Personal Svcs reported 0% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.07% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Dsam Ptnrs (London) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 32,478 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Analysts await Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.78 per share. HOG’s profit will be $109.72 million for 10.97 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Harley-Davidson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs owns 6,185 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ww invested in 0.01% or 592,000 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.04% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 205,878 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 13,529 shares. 1,275 were reported by Csat Advisory Limited Partnership. South Dakota Invest Council reported 0.22% stake. Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs accumulated 12,545 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd has 0.02% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Shell Asset Management stated it has 0.13% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). M&T Bancshares holds 13,185 shares. Hartford Investment reported 19,812 shares. 2,100 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company.