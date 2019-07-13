Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) and Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Communication Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. 2 0.61 N/A -0.26 0.00 Telecom Argentina S.A. 16 0.00 N/A 0.27 54.12

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. and Telecom Argentina S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. 0.00% -60.3% -14.5% Telecom Argentina S.A. 0.00% 3.6% 2%

Risk & Volatility

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. has a beta of 2.56 and its 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Telecom Argentina S.A.’s 28.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Telecom Argentina S.A. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Telecom Argentina S.A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.9% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11% of Telecom Argentina S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 71.9% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 59% of Telecom Argentina S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. -43.17% -50% -49.17% -49.17% -35.56% -48.01% Telecom Argentina S.A. -5.46% 1.94% -8.46% -18.04% -33.24% -5.4%

For the past year Telecom Argentina S.A. has weaker performance than Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Telecom Argentina S.A. beats Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides various solutions for online video advertising and telecommunications expense management; and billing solutions for information and telecommunication service providers worldwide. The company offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT). It also provides TEM services, such as Map-to-Win, a strategic consulting approach for TEM solution; and consulting services, including invoice and inventory audit and recovery, contract negotiations and strategic sourcing, discovery and road mapping, process diagnosis and solution design, and wireless optimization services, as well as creation and implementation of IT governance, risk, and compliance policies. In addition, the company offers converged billing solutions that include applications for charging and invoicing customers, interconnect billing, and partner revenue management services, as well as IoT/M2M services and solutions for wireless providers, voice over Internet protocol, Internet protocol television, mobile virtual network operators (MVNO), and content service providers. Further, it provides mobile virtual network enabler and mobile money solutions, which allow MVNOs and financial service providers to offer their customers the ability to make deposits, withdrawals, person-to-person transfers, bill payments, purchases of goods, and various complex banking services over mobile phones; and cloud and managed services. Additionally, it offers digital video advertising solutions for large and small brand advertisers, advertising agencies, and other businesses. The company sells its solutions through original equipment manufacturers, distribution channels, and direct sales force. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.