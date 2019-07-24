Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I)

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) and Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) are two firms in the Diversified Communication Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. 2 0.60 N/A -0.26 0.00 Intelsat S.A. 20 1.40 N/A -4.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. and Intelsat S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. and Intelsat S.A.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. 0.00% -60.3% -14.5% Intelsat S.A. 0.00% 16.4% -5.3%

Volatility & Risk

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. has a beta of 2.56 and its 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Intelsat S.A. on the other hand, has 1.37 beta which makes it 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Intelsat S.A. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intelsat S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. and Intelsat S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Intelsat S.A. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Intelsat S.A. has an average price target of $39, with potential upside of 83.10%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.9% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. shares and 65.8% of Intelsat S.A. shares. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 71.9%. Comparatively, Intelsat S.A. has 45.13% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. -43.17% -50% -49.17% -49.17% -35.56% -48.01% Intelsat S.A. 7.77% 20.4% -5.3% -18.34% 59.33% 1.82%

For the past year Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. has -48.01% weaker performance while Intelsat S.A. has 1.82% stronger performance.

Summary

Intelsat S.A. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides various solutions for online video advertising and telecommunications expense management; and billing solutions for information and telecommunication service providers worldwide. The company offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT). It also provides TEM services, such as Map-to-Win, a strategic consulting approach for TEM solution; and consulting services, including invoice and inventory audit and recovery, contract negotiations and strategic sourcing, discovery and road mapping, process diagnosis and solution design, and wireless optimization services, as well as creation and implementation of IT governance, risk, and compliance policies. In addition, the company offers converged billing solutions that include applications for charging and invoicing customers, interconnect billing, and partner revenue management services, as well as IoT/M2M services and solutions for wireless providers, voice over Internet protocol, Internet protocol television, mobile virtual network operators (MVNO), and content service providers. Further, it provides mobile virtual network enabler and mobile money solutions, which allow MVNOs and financial service providers to offer their customers the ability to make deposits, withdrawals, person-to-person transfers, bill payments, purchases of goods, and various complex banking services over mobile phones; and cloud and managed services. Additionally, it offers digital video advertising solutions for large and small brand advertisers, advertising agencies, and other businesses. The company sells its solutions through original equipment manufacturers, distribution channels, and direct sales force. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Intelsat S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and ISPs; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers. The company also offers off-network and other services comprising transponder, mobile satellite, and other services. In addition, it offers satellite-related consulting and technical services that include the lifecycle of satellite operations and related infrastructure, from satellite and launch vehicle procurement through telemetry and commanding services, and related equipment sale services to other satellite operators. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Intelsat S.A. is a subsidiary of Serafina S.A.