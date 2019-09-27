Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

As Diversified Communication Services companies, Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) and Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. 1 0.00 2.51M -0.26 0.00 Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. 58 -11.75 37.05M 0.68 92.39

Table 1 highlights Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. and Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. 229,370,373.75% -60.3% -14.5% Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. 63,989,637.31% -22.5% 4.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.3 shows that Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.57 beta which makes it 43.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.1% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.5% of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 71.9% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.4% of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. -2.48% -3.96% -36.24% -50.69% -55.19% -43.48% Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. 0.05% 6.56% 14.15% 33.24% 21.29% 39.37%

For the past year Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. has -43.48% weaker performance while Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. has 39.37% stronger performance.

Summary

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. beats Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides various solutions for online video advertising and telecommunications expense management; and billing solutions for information and telecommunication service providers worldwide. The company offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT). It also provides TEM services, such as Map-to-Win, a strategic consulting approach for TEM solution; and consulting services, including invoice and inventory audit and recovery, contract negotiations and strategic sourcing, discovery and road mapping, process diagnosis and solution design, and wireless optimization services, as well as creation and implementation of IT governance, risk, and compliance policies. In addition, the company offers converged billing solutions that include applications for charging and invoicing customers, interconnect billing, and partner revenue management services, as well as IoT/M2M services and solutions for wireless providers, voice over Internet protocol, Internet protocol television, mobile virtual network operators (MVNO), and content service providers. Further, it provides mobile virtual network enabler and mobile money solutions, which allow MVNOs and financial service providers to offer their customers the ability to make deposits, withdrawals, person-to-person transfers, bill payments, purchases of goods, and various complex banking services over mobile phones; and cloud and managed services. Additionally, it offers digital video advertising solutions for large and small brand advertisers, advertising agencies, and other businesses. The company sells its solutions through original equipment manufacturers, distribution channels, and direct sales force. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users, such as universities, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers; and to corporate customers located in multi-tenant office buildings, including law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, and other professional services businesses. It also provides its on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of Â‘last mileÂ’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to the companyÂ’s network, as well as offers voice services. The company operates 52 data centers. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.