Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) At $1.51 Forms Bottom; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)

Among 2 analysts covering ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ADMA Biologics has $16 highest and $800 lowest target. $12’s average target is 135.29% above currents $5.1 stock price. ADMA Biologics had 4 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, April 2. See ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) latest ratings:

04/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $8.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $14 New Target: $16 Maintain

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.50 million activity. $120,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was bought by Grossman Adam S on Friday, May 17. Guiheen Lawrence P. also bought $100,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) on Friday, May 17. Mond James had bought 4,500 shares worth $18,000 on Friday, May 17. PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought $16.00M worth of stock. LENZ BRIAN bought $20,000 worth of stock. 5.81 million shares valued at $21.80 million were sold by Biotest Divestiture Trust on Thursday, June 6. 12,000 shares were bought by Grossman Jerrold B, worth $48,000.

The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.1. About 753,845 shares traded or 6.98% up from the average. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 42.36% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c

Investors sentiment increased to 4.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 3.25, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold ADMA Biologics, Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 63.95 million shares or 192.43% more from 21.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corporation reported 396,893 shares. Aisling Cap Lc reported 3.61 million shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 369,000 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 4,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Grp Inc Pcl invested in 5,015 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,544 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Wells Fargo Co Mn accumulated 45,146 shares. American Inc owns 17,385 shares. Gru Incorporated One Trading L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 21,570 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability holds 2,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) or 42,093 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Com owns 765,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs holds 49,251 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 7,509 shares.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. The company has market cap of $302.52 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia.