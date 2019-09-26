Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) At $1.14 Forms Bottom; Paloma Partners Management Company Decreased Mednax (MD) Position By $985,200

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) formed multiple bottom with $1.05 target or 8.00% below today’s $1.14 share price. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) has $3.76 million valuation. The stock decreased 13.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1.14. About 144,571 shares traded. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) has declined 55.19% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.19% the S&P500.

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased Mednax Inc (MD) stake by 40.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 39,408 shares as Mednax Inc (MD)’s stock declined 13.06%. The Paloma Partners Management Company holds 57,468 shares with $1.45M value, down from 96,876 last quarter. Mednax Inc now has $1.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.53. About 1.01M shares traded or 20.65% up from the average. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 26/04/2018 – SEVERAL PE LOOKING AT MEDNAX HAVE PUT `PENCILS DOWN’: DEALREP; 06/04/2018 – MEDNAX in Collaboration with Memorial Regional Hospital Earns National Accreditation for Adult Congenital Heart Program; 21/03/2018 – Mednax: Deal Was A Cash Transaction and It Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Earnings; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Leading Texas Radiology Practice; 30/04/2018 – Mednax Sees 2Q EPS 81c-EPS 86c; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS ALSO SHORT ENVISION HEALTHCARE, MEDNAX: CNBC; 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves Inefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF LEADING TEXAS RADIOLOGY PRACTICE; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ACQUIRES COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL, LLC BASED IN FRANKLIN, TENN

Analysts await MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 4.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.87 per share. MD’s profit will be $69.89 million for 6.79 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by MEDNAX, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.75% EPS growth.

Paloma Partners Management Company increased Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Idx (Put) (IWM) stake by 510,000 shares to 549,000 valued at $85.37 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Src Energy Inc stake by 157,469 shares and now owns 1.35 million shares. Central Puerto Sponsored Adr was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Mednax (NYSE:MD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Mednax has $2800 highest and $2400 lowest target. $25.67’s average target is 13.94% above currents $22.53 stock price. Mednax had 4 analyst reports since August 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Friday, August 2. Credit Suisse maintained MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) rating on Tuesday, August 27. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $2800 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) on Monday, August 5 with “Market Perform” rating.