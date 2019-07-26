Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) At $1.02 Forms Bottom; Teekay Offshore Partners LP (TOO)’s Sentiment Is 0.55

Teekay Offshore Partners LP (TOO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.63, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 16 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 29 reduced and sold their stock positions in Teekay Offshore Partners LP. The investment professionals in our database now have: 305.41 million shares, down from 310.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Teekay Offshore Partners LP in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 17 Increased: 7 New Position: 9.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. for 244.18 million shares. Evergreen Capital Management Llc owns 3.58 million shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Luminus Management Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 6.96 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ci Investments Inc. has invested 0.07% in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 545,000 shares.

The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.15. About 160,698 shares traded. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO) has declined 57.68% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TOO News: 04/04/2018 Teekay Offshore Partners Declares Distribution; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS – PETROJARL l FLOATING PRODUCTION, STORAGE AND OFFLOADING UNIT HAS COMMENCED A FIVE-YEAR CHARTER CONTRACT; 03/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP TOO.N SAYS CFO DAVID WONG RESIGNED; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore Partners 1Q Rev $323.199M; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP TOO.N – QTRLY GAAP REVENUES $323.2 MLN VS $276.1 MLN LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS: DAVID WONG STEPPING DOWN AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE CONDUCTING SEARCH FOR NEW CFO; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS: PETROJARL I FPSO ACHIEVES FIRST OIL; 10/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore Partners Announces First Oil and Contract Start-up for the Petrojarl l FPSO; 03/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore: David Wong to Step Down as Chief Financial Officer

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing, offshore installation and maintenance, and safety services to the energy and oil service companies in the North Sea, Brazil, and the East Coast of Canada. The company has market cap of $471.96 million. The firm operates through six divisions: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading ; Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Units for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage; and Conventional Tanker. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of 31 shuttle tankers, 6 FPSO units, 7 FSO units, 7 long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, 1 UMS, and 2 chartered-in conventional oil tankers.