Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) At $0.93 Forms Bottom; Lone Pine Capital Has Lowered Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake By $103.74 Million

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) formed multiple bottom with $0.85 target or 9.00% below today’s $0.93 share price. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) has $3.06M valuation. It closed at $0.93 lastly. It is down 55.19% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.19% the S&P500.

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 9.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 570,000 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Lone Pine Capital Llc holds 5.64M shares with $1.03B value, down from 6.21M last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $454.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.94M shares traded or 24.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks More Than $1.6 Billion (Correct); 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – AS PER DEAL, CO TO BUY ALI JK MEDICAL PRODUCTS LTD; 29/05/2018 – Investors Led by Alibaba and Cainiao Will Invest $1.38B in ZTO in Exchange for 10% Equity Stake in the Co

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 38.63 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $224.27’s average target is 28.45% above currents $174.6 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 16 report. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, May 20. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, May 16 with “Strong Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of BABA in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.