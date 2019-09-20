Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) and SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Comparing side by side

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) and SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) compete with each other in the Diversified Communication Services sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. 1 0.81 N/A -0.26 0.00 SBA Communications Corporation 223 14.61 N/A 0.29 834.73

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. and SBA Communications Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. and SBA Communications Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. 0.00% -60.3% -14.5% SBA Communications Corporation 0.00% -1.3% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.3 beta. In other hand, SBA Communications Corporation has beta of 0.69 which is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor SBA Communications Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SBA Communications Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. and SBA Communications Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 SBA Communications Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

SBA Communications Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $250.2 average price target and a -0.40% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.1% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. shares and 97.1% of SBA Communications Corporation shares. 71.9% are Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are SBA Communications Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. -2.48% -3.96% -36.24% -50.69% -55.19% -43.48% SBA Communications Corporation 4.84% 9.08% 20.41% 37.25% 55.12% 51.59%

For the past year Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. has -43.48% weaker performance while SBA Communications Corporation has 51.59% stronger performance.

Summary

SBA Communications Corporation beats Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides various solutions for online video advertising and telecommunications expense management; and billing solutions for information and telecommunication service providers worldwide. The company offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT). It also provides TEM services, such as Map-to-Win, a strategic consulting approach for TEM solution; and consulting services, including invoice and inventory audit and recovery, contract negotiations and strategic sourcing, discovery and road mapping, process diagnosis and solution design, and wireless optimization services, as well as creation and implementation of IT governance, risk, and compliance policies. In addition, the company offers converged billing solutions that include applications for charging and invoicing customers, interconnect billing, and partner revenue management services, as well as IoT/M2M services and solutions for wireless providers, voice over Internet protocol, Internet protocol television, mobile virtual network operators (MVNO), and content service providers. Further, it provides mobile virtual network enabler and mobile money solutions, which allow MVNOs and financial service providers to offer their customers the ability to make deposits, withdrawals, person-to-person transfers, bill payments, purchases of goods, and various complex banking services over mobile phones; and cloud and managed services. Additionally, it offers digital video advertising solutions for large and small brand advertisers, advertising agencies, and other businesses. The company sells its solutions through original equipment manufacturers, distribution channels, and direct sales force. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

SBA Communications Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company operates through two segments, Site Leasing and Site Development. It owns and operates wireless communications infrastructure, including tower structures, rooftop, and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned 15,922 sites in the United States and its territories; and 10,275 towers in Canada, Central America, and South America. It also provides site development services, such as network pre-design; site audit; identification of potential locations for towers and antennas on existing infrastructure; support in leasing of the location; assistance in obtaining zoning approvals and permits; tower and related site construction; antenna installation; and radio equipment installation, commissioning, and maintenance. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. SBA Communications Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.