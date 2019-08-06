Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) and its competitors on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Communication Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.08% of all Diversified Communication Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. has 71.9% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 16.93% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. 0.00% -60.30% -14.50% Industry Average 2.37% 17.93% 3.56%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 51.36M 2.17B 145.80

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 2.46 2.79

The potential upside of the competitors is 61.97%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. -2.48% -3.96% -36.24% -50.69% -55.19% -43.48% Industry Average 2.83% 7.81% 16.65% 26.68% 36.65% 34.26%

For the past year Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. had bearish trend while Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.58 and has 1.50 Quick Ratio. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.

Risk & Volatility

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.3. In other hand, Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s competitors have beta of 0.92 which is 7.67% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s rivals beat Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides various solutions for online video advertising and telecommunications expense management; and billing solutions for information and telecommunication service providers worldwide. The company offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT). It also provides TEM services, such as Map-to-Win, a strategic consulting approach for TEM solution; and consulting services, including invoice and inventory audit and recovery, contract negotiations and strategic sourcing, discovery and road mapping, process diagnosis and solution design, and wireless optimization services, as well as creation and implementation of IT governance, risk, and compliance policies. In addition, the company offers converged billing solutions that include applications for charging and invoicing customers, interconnect billing, and partner revenue management services, as well as IoT/M2M services and solutions for wireless providers, voice over Internet protocol, Internet protocol television, mobile virtual network operators (MVNO), and content service providers. Further, it provides mobile virtual network enabler and mobile money solutions, which allow MVNOs and financial service providers to offer their customers the ability to make deposits, withdrawals, person-to-person transfers, bill payments, purchases of goods, and various complex banking services over mobile phones; and cloud and managed services. Additionally, it offers digital video advertising solutions for large and small brand advertisers, advertising agencies, and other businesses. The company sells its solutions through original equipment manufacturers, distribution channels, and direct sales force. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.