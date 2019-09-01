Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) and GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) and GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Communication Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. 1 0.59 N/A -0.26 0.00 GTT Communications Inc. 25 0.29 N/A -4.70 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. and GTT Communications Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. 0.00% -60.3% -14.5% GTT Communications Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -5.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.3 beta indicates that Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. is 130.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. GTT Communications Inc. on the other hand, has 1.52 beta which makes it 52.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, GTT Communications Inc. has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GTT Communications Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. and GTT Communications Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 GTT Communications Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, GTT Communications Inc.’s potential upside is 229.44% and its average price target is $31.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. and GTT Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.1% and 88.3% respectively. Insiders held 71.9% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. shares. Competitively, GTT Communications Inc. has 29.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. -2.48% -3.96% -36.24% -50.69% -55.19% -43.48% GTT Communications Inc. -10.7% -35.64% -70.44% -56.33% -72.37% -48.86%

For the past year Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. has stronger performance than GTT Communications Inc.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides various solutions for online video advertising and telecommunications expense management; and billing solutions for information and telecommunication service providers worldwide. The company offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT). It also provides TEM services, such as Map-to-Win, a strategic consulting approach for TEM solution; and consulting services, including invoice and inventory audit and recovery, contract negotiations and strategic sourcing, discovery and road mapping, process diagnosis and solution design, and wireless optimization services, as well as creation and implementation of IT governance, risk, and compliance policies. In addition, the company offers converged billing solutions that include applications for charging and invoicing customers, interconnect billing, and partner revenue management services, as well as IoT/M2M services and solutions for wireless providers, voice over Internet protocol, Internet protocol television, mobile virtual network operators (MVNO), and content service providers. Further, it provides mobile virtual network enabler and mobile money solutions, which allow MVNOs and financial service providers to offer their customers the ability to make deposits, withdrawals, person-to-person transfers, bill payments, purchases of goods, and various complex banking services over mobile phones; and cloud and managed services. Additionally, it offers digital video advertising solutions for large and small brand advertisers, advertising agencies, and other businesses. The company sells its solutions through original equipment manufacturers, distribution channels, and direct sales force. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. It offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment, security, and remote access services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. The companyÂ’s IP network consists of approximately 250 points of presence. GTT Communications, Inc. markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc. and changed its name to GTT Communications, Inc. in January 2014. GTT Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.