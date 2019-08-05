Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) and 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Comparison side by side

As Diversified Communication Services businesses, Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) and 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. 1 0.56 N/A -0.26 0.00 8×8 Inc. 22 6.43 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. and 8×8 Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. 0.00% -60.3% -14.5% 8×8 Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -24.1%

Risk and Volatility

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. has a beta of 2.3 and its 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. 8×8 Inc. has a 0.76 beta and it is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, 8×8 Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. 8×8 Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.1% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.2% of 8×8 Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 71.9%. Comparatively, 1.2% are 8×8 Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. -2.48% -3.96% -36.24% -50.69% -55.19% -43.48% 8×8 Inc. -5.1% -1.02% 3.25% 37.17% 21.76% 33.98%

For the past year Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. has -43.48% weaker performance while 8×8 Inc. has 33.98% stronger performance.

Summary

8×8 Inc. beats Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides various solutions for online video advertising and telecommunications expense management; and billing solutions for information and telecommunication service providers worldwide. The company offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT). It also provides TEM services, such as Map-to-Win, a strategic consulting approach for TEM solution; and consulting services, including invoice and inventory audit and recovery, contract negotiations and strategic sourcing, discovery and road mapping, process diagnosis and solution design, and wireless optimization services, as well as creation and implementation of IT governance, risk, and compliance policies. In addition, the company offers converged billing solutions that include applications for charging and invoicing customers, interconnect billing, and partner revenue management services, as well as IoT/M2M services and solutions for wireless providers, voice over Internet protocol, Internet protocol television, mobile virtual network operators (MVNO), and content service providers. Further, it provides mobile virtual network enabler and mobile money solutions, which allow MVNOs and financial service providers to offer their customers the ability to make deposits, withdrawals, person-to-person transfers, bill payments, purchases of goods, and various complex banking services over mobile phones; and cloud and managed services. Additionally, it offers digital video advertising solutions for large and small brand advertisers, advertising agencies, and other businesses. The company sells its solutions through original equipment manufacturers, distribution channels, and direct sales force. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions for small and medium businesses, mid-market, and distributed enterprises worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas and Europe. The companyÂ’s pure-cloud offering combines voice, conferencing, messaging, and video with integrated workflows and big data analytics on a single platform. It provides 8×8 Virtual Office, a voice as a service with a robust business feature set; 8×8 Virtual Office Pro software that enables employees and workgroups to communicate with each other using chat or text messages sent via the short message service; and 8×8 Virtual Contact Center, a voice, chat, voicemail, and email call center. The company integrates its services with third-party applications and platforms, including enterprise resource planning, customer relations management, human capital management, and other proprietary application suites. It markets its services to end users through direct sales force, Website, and channel partners. The company serves approximately 45,700 business customers. 8×8, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.