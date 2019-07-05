Menzies John PLC (LON:MNZS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital; Dynex Capital (DX) Sellers Decreased By 9.4% Their Shorts

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) had a decrease of 9.4% in short interest. DX’s SI was 1.63M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.4% from 1.80 million shares previously. With 1.01M avg volume, 2 days are for Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX)’s short sellers to cover DX’s short positions. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.53. About 146,378 shares traded. Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) has declined 9.24% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical DX News: 02/05/2018 – Dynex Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 12/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nothing special about euro zone or U.S. equities anymore; 17/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Time to short the Nasdaq?; 29/03/2018 – DYNEX POWER ANNOUNCES 2017 RESULTS; 16/03/2018 DYNEX CAPITAL – EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT MAJORITY VOTING IN UNCONTESTED ELECTIONS OF DIRECTORS, BEGINNING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 04/04/2018 – U.S. TREASURY YIELDS FALL AFTER CHINA UNVEILS ADDITIONAL TARIFFS ON U.S. GOODS, 10-YEAR YIELDS DOWN 3 BPS AT 2.75 PCT US10YT=RR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dynex Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DX)

Shore Capital reiterated their “Buy” rating on shares of Menzies John PLC (LON:MNZS) in analysts report revealed on 5 July.

Another recent and important John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Some John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Shareholders Are Down 29% – Yahoo Finance” on May 19, 2019.

The stock decreased 14.52% or GBX 66.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 391.5. About 664,706 shares traded or 683.01% up from the average. John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of 322.03 million GBP. It operates through two divisions, Distribution and Aviation. It currently has negative earnings. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services.

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis in the United States. The company has market cap of $403.98 million. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. It currently has negative earnings. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.