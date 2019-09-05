Menta Capital Upped Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Position By $620,800; IBI GROUP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (IBIBF) Shorts Down By 29.27%

Menta Capital Llc increased Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) stake by 160% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Menta Capital Llc acquired 6,400 shares as Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)’s stock rose 7.76%. The Menta Capital Llc holds 10,400 shares with $1.02 million value, up from 4,000 last quarter. Tractor Supply Co now has $11.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.3. About 967,151 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey

IBI GROUP INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had a decrease of 29.27% in short interest. IBIBF’s SI was 2,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 29.27% from 4,100 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 15 days are for IBI GROUP INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:IBIBF)’s short sellers to cover IBIBF’s short positions. It closed at $3.61 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

IBI Group Inc. provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $115.78 million. The Company’s professional services include planning, design, implementation, analysis of operations, and other consulting services related to intelligence, buildings, and infrastructure areas. It has a 13.32 P/E ratio. The firm offers civic and government, healthcare, higher education, hospitality, justice and protective, K-12 education, mixed-use, residential, retail and commercial, senior communities, stadium and special event, and landscape architectural services.

Another recent and important IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Engineer 12.15% YTM With IBI Group’s 26 Month Canadian Dollar Convertible Bonds, Maturing June 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2016.

Among 5 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tractor Supply has $12500 highest and $96 lowest target. $118.40’s average target is 18.05% above currents $100.3 stock price. Tractor Supply had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TSCO in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TSCO in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) rating on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $10400 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Wedbush. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 23.