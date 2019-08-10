Menta Capital Upped Its Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) by $532,800; Apple (AAPL) Holder Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Trimmed Its Stake

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 115.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 13,428 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, up from 6,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $96.3. About 5.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO apologizes for the arrest of 2 black men in Philadelphia; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks in coffee tie-up; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks take the high road in their settlement with Philly; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks forced to put cancer warning on products; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Return $15 Billion to Holders Through Next 3 Years; 26/04/2018 – Investors want to know if the arrest of two customers at a Philadelphia Starbucks has hurt the brand’s sales; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks struggles to make amends in Philadelphia; 17/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close stores one afternoon in May for racial-bias educatio; 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY IN SHANGHAI

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 5,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,555 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, down from 22,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s new 13.3-inch entry-level MacBook Air to feature Retina display; 26/04/2018 – Apple Officially Discontinues its AirPort Wireless Routers; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR MARCH QTR BY 1.7 MLN UNITS TO 53.0 MLN UNITS; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 19/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Apple could begin making its own micro-LED screens; 26/05/2018 – Times of India: Apple’s new update may allow users to use their iPhones as hotel keys, transit passes and more; 22/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Apple Redoubling Efforts on E-Books; 15/04/2018 – Almasry Alyoum: Apple is allegedly shutting down its iTunes application; 23/05/2018 – Apple offers $50 credit for 2017 battery replacements

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.93 million activity.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc by 36,907 shares to 67,587 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exp World Holdings Inc by 32,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,953 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett Company reported 30,040 shares stake. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,806 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Midwest Bancorporation Division holds 14,459 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking accumulated 585,240 shares or 0% of the stock. Barrett Asset Ltd Llc holds 1.81% or 362,235 shares. Thornburg Inv accumulated 0.51% or 710,548 shares. Lc has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Charter Trust has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh reported 23,296 shares. Coldstream Management Inc holds 216,919 shares. 32,669 were accumulated by Ferguson Wellman Mngmt. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling has 60,011 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 3.04 million shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.32% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

