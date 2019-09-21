Menta Capital Trimmed Stake in Columbia Bkg Sys (COLB) by $379,116 as Stock Rose; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Upped Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $701,493

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 17,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 39,401 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57 million, up from 21,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 13.76 million shares traded or 27.50% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (COLB) by 51.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 10,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.27% . The hedge fund held 9,869 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $357,000, down from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 478,703 shares traded or 78.30% up from the average. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 6.54% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger upgraded, Halliburton downgraded in Barclays rating shuffle – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chilton Capital Ltd Company owns 42,893 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id stated it has 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cadence Retail Bank Na reported 11,298 shares. Davenport And Com Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca owns 180,188 shares. Fmr Lc stated it has 3.84 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cim Inv Mangement stated it has 24,430 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Advisors Llc invested in 190 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Lc holds 0.01% or 5,151 shares. Culbertson A N Co invested 0.38% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Interstate Fincl Bank reported 99,316 shares. Security Natl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia, Iowa-based fund reported 15,605 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 441,038 were accumulated by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $789.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17,802 shares to 36,659 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,697 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $18,722 activity. BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO bought $8,433 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) on Monday, July 1. $4,656 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) was bought by Stein Clint on Monday, July 1.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $235.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 17,997 shares to 26,297 shares, valued at $839,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workiva Inc by 9,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold COLB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 1.42% less from 64.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Ltd Llc owns 187,791 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 32,362 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco accumulated 1.11 million shares. Granite Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 317,391 shares. Franklin Resource stated it has 0.05% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 9,781 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 122 shares. Brinker Capital owns 8,933 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Eagle Boston has 12,513 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 25,632 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 3.11 million shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc has 971,223 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 1.18 million shares.

Analysts await Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 3.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.63 per share. COLB’s profit will be $44.18 million for 15.20 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Columbia Banking System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.08% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$35.82, Is It Time To Put Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Eugene’s Pacific Continental Bank merging with Washington bank – Portland Business Journal” published on January 09, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Columbia Banking System, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Columbia Bank Taps Veteran Jeff Singer As Senior Vice President And Eugene Market Regional Manager – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Columbia Banking Acquires Pacific Continental – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 10, 2017.